COUNTY council chiefs say they hope “cost-effective childcare” will be on offer at every primary school in Staffordshire by September 2026.

It comes after additional funding from the Department for Education was used to help thousands of parents across the country to access wraparound care to help them continue to work.

Since launching in 2024, £1.96million has been allocated to create 2,000 additional term-time places with more than 100 providers, including schools, sports groups and childcare providers.

Cllr Alex Hunt, cabinet support member for SEND at Staffordshire County Council, said it was now hoped the scheme could be expanded even further:

“This is an incredibly important programme that has helped increase the quantity and quality of before and after school childcare right across the county. “Making sure that every child in Staffordshire has the best possible start in life and that parents have the choice to pursue a career remains our priority. “Our aim is to make sure that cost-effective childcare from 8am to 6pm will be available at every Staffordshire primary school by September 2026.”