LICHFIELD City will be on home soil once more this weekend as they welcome Shepshed Dynamo.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit fifth in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders Carlton Town, but just five behind second placed Belpert Town.

Shepshed, meanwhile, find themselves 12th in the table, six points shy of City’s tally so far this campaign.

Lichfield picked up a 1-1 draw at Rushden and Diamonds in their last outing, while Shepshed go into the clash tomorrow (29th November) on the back of a 1-0 triumph against Wellingborough Town.

Kick-off is at 3pm.