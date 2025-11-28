A PACKED house at the Lichfield Garrick enjoyed plenty of laughs as the popular pantomime returned to the city.

It was an audience demonstrating the power of the panto to be enjoyed by all ages, with jokes and references for everyone.

Sam Rabone and Matt Daines again showed their comic ability with a fine performance alongside the excellent Clarice Julianda as Fairy Twinklethistle.

The secret to a good production is sometimes the things you don’t instantly notice, but that play a part in pulling the whole thing together. In the case of Cinderella, a note of praise must go to those behind the costumes and set which dazzled and allowed the stars of the show to shine.

There was also some clever use of video shot locally to give that point of reference to the audience, something the Garrick’s pantomimes always manage to do so well.

The laughs at the Lichfield Garrick are now a staple part of the calendar for theatre-goers – and despite this production only just getting up and running, we’re already looking forward to their 2026 production of Robin Hood.

Cinderella runs at the Garrick until 11th January 2026. For tickets call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the theatre’s website.