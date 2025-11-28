PLANS that could see Lichfield and Burntwood in a new council with the likes of Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Moorlands have been formally submitted.

It comes following the Government’s decision to end two-tier authority areas – such as Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council – in favour of unitary councils.

But alternative options have been drawn up for Staffordshire, with the Reform UK administration at the county council backing an east and west split.

If chosen as the preferred route by the Government, it would see Lichfield District Council link up with Tamworth, East Staffordshire, Staffordshire Moorlands and Stoke-on-Trent.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have made it clear that local government reorganisation is not something that Staffordshire wants or needs. “However, this is a demand from Government and we have a duty to put forward what will work best for the county and city as a whole. “Having worked within the Government’s parameters, the east-west option is the best financial option and gives both new councils the best chance of success – and of the options considered, this means better services and better value for residents and businesses.”

But Lichfield District Council is throwing its weight behind an alternative three unitary option which would see it merge with Tamworth and East Staffordshire.

There has also been questions raised about the challenges any new authority would face if it were to include Stoke-on-Trent City Council which has faced longstanding financial challenges – with Reform UK’s deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council admitting it would leave a new council facing a “burden” of dealing with the problems.

The Government is expected to choose a preferred option and launch a public consultation early next year ahead of a final decision next summer.