THEATRE and TV star Julian Ovenden will visit Lichfield Cathedral with his new music tour.

The star of Downton Abbey, Foyle’s War and Bridgerton will be stopping off in the city for a performance on 14th January.

Before his acting career, Julian sang with the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir before taking up a music scholarship at Eton College.

His career has since spanned stage, screen and concert halls around the world, including an Olivier Award nomination for his performance in South Pacific in the West End – and he also appeared as Captain Von Trapp in ITV’s live production of The Sound of Music.

A spokesperson said:

“Julian now brings audiences a rare concert series set within some of Britain’s most magnificent cathedrals, offering an unforgettable programme of musical theatre favourites and timeless classics.”

Tickets start at £18 and can be booked online.