A TEENAGE student has completed a trek through the Nepalese mountains.

Beau Smith, from Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, took on the 3,210-metre high Poon Hill with his Explorer Scout group.

The 15-year-old adventurer was joined by his 16-year-old brother Alfie for the expedition, which saw them fly out to Turkey, then on to Kathmandu and the mountain town Pokhara.

Beau said the initial phases of the trek were among the most challenging:

“That first day was really hard. We did a four or five-hour trek straight uphill in scorching sun. “The steps weren’t uniform – some were tiny, some were huge. Everyone was thinking ‘I don’t know if I can make it to the end’, but after that first day, it got better.”

The expedition took the group through dense jungle – where they had to watch out for spiders and leeches dropping from trees – before ascending to tea houses each night.

The teens rose at 3am for the final push to Poon Hill, trekking in darkness with only their head torches to guide them.

Beau said:

“You could only see the steps in front of you. But when we got to the top and the sun came up, lighting the tips of the mountains, you couldn’t stop looking. “It was pretty amazing. We took nearly 5,000 photos on the camera and another 2,000 on phones. “I’m definitely going back. Both myself and Alfie both want to do one of the bigger mountains.”

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School headteacher David Lowe said:

“We are immensely proud of Beau’s achievement. Completing such a physically and mentally demanding expedition demonstrates the resilience and determination we nurture at Maple Hayes. “He’s shown that with the right support and self-belief, dyslexic pupils can tackle any challenge.”