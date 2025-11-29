A SCHEME helping to provide care leavers in Staffordshire with furniture to set up homes has won a national award.

The Care Leavers Hub project was launched by Staffordshire County Council earlier this year. It allows young people to choose free items such as sofas, beds and kitchenware that have been donated to household waste and recycling centres.

The initiative has now scooped the top prize in the Local Authority Success category at the National Recycling Awards in London.

Cllr Andrew Mynors, cabinet member for connectivity at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s a fantastic achievement to be recognised nationally in a leading sector awards event and it’s fully deserved for a project which is making such a difference in the lives of young people in Staffordshire. “By reusing good-quality furniture donated by our residents, we’re not only reducing waste but also making it a little easier for young people in setting up in a new home. “This demonstrates our commitment to supporting care leavers and giving them the best possible start in life, as well as how our different services are working together to get the best for our communities.”

The care leavers also receive cleaning hampers and basic essentials, such as tool kits to help them move into homes provided by a local charity.