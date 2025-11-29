A LOCAL business is hosting a festive fair in aid of We Love Lichfield.

Arthur Price will host the event from 9am to 4pm on 6th December to coincide with the launch of its’s Christmas sale.

The fair, at the company’s factory shop on Britannia Way, will feature a wide selection of artisan gifts made by local craft businesses, with all stallholders making a donation to the community fund.

Among the craft outlets attending are Tipples and Tonics, Louise in a Pickle, Joyem, Created by Claire and Cathedral Gallery.

The sale will run from 6th December to 20th December and feature offers such as an Old English pattern 32-piece box set for eight people reduced to £44.50 from £179 and a Willow pattern 76-piece box set down from £450 to £110.

Customers who spend over £50 will also receive a free wooden nutcracker decoration worth £14.99.

James Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“We are really looking forward to welcoming both customers and our stallholders to create some festive cheer for everyone. “We have create a new local website – www.arthurpriceinlichfield.co.uk – because we want, at every opportunity, to support other local independent businesses. “I hope by having the festive fair on the first day, it will create a fantastic vibe for our customers that will continue all the way to Christmas.”

For more information call the Arthur Price Factory Shop on 01543 267324 or email factory.shop@arthurprice.com.