A CHRISTMAS market in Lichfield has raised more than £1,500 for St Giles Hospice.

The annual event at Tippers drew hundreds of visitors to browse more than 25 independent stalls sellign items including Christmas cards, wreaths, candles, clothing and artwork.

There were also live cooking demonstrations from TV chef Peter Sidwell, who showcased festive recipes and BBQ inspiration, while families enjoyed a children’s treasure hunt.

Amy Tipper said:

“We’re incredibly proud that our Christmas market continues to grow each year and that we’ve been able to raise over £1,500 for St Giles Hospice. “This is now our 13th Christmas market and it’s wonderful to see the community come together to support such an important local charity. “We’ve supported St Giles for many years, helping to fund a full-time respite nurse and taking part in a number of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.”