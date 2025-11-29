AN energy expert will help residents find out more about keeping their bills under control this winter.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council will welcome Phil Beardmore at Whittington Cricket Club at 7.30pm on 3rd December.

Cllr Mike Kinghan said:

“With many cowboys trying to cash in on peoples anxieties about energy costs, the council wants to make sure that our residents get the right kind of advice on how to reduce their bills and take steps to decarbonise their properties. “This is why we’ve invited top expert Phil Beardmore along to give this talk.”

Topics up for discussion will include finding the best tariff, insulation, dealing with condensation, choosing the right solar panels and sources of further help.

The event is open to all and free to attend.