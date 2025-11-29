LICHFIELD will look to build on an encouraging win last weekend when they visit Bromsgrove.

The Myrtle Greens clocked up 50 points against Drybrook, but will visit opponents who are third in the table and are fully established at Midlands 1 Premier level.

Elsewhere, the 2nds welcome Newport in a fourth versus fifth match-up.

Both games kick-off at 2.15pm this afternoon (29th November).

On Sunday, the women’s 1sts visit Barnsley for a 2pm kick-off, while the girls’ under 18s and under 16s are also on their travels, at Worcester and Barkers Butts respectively.

The boys under 13s are at home against Burton in the county cup, while there will also be a range of friendlies at various junior levels starting at 11am.