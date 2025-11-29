A FORMER Lichfield pub could be turned into business or community space if plans are given the green light.

The Greyhound Inn on Upper St John Street has been closed for more than five years.

Now a planning application for change of use of the ground floor has now been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

If approved, the space could be used for commercial, business, service or local community purposes, while the upper floors would remain as two self-contained residential apartments.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said:

“The public house has been unused since approximately February 2020. “The owners have extended the ground floor and refurbished the existing ground floor. The upper floors are now apartments. “There is no intention to omit a community use for the pub, but there is a requirement to allow a flexibility in how the pub area can be used.”