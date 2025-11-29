THE ribbon has been cut on a new library at a Lichfield school.

The facility has been introduced at Nether Stowe School and saw the official opening carried out by Dave Robertson MP, a former student at the school.

Guests were also treated to performance by members of the Nether Stowe Choir.

Headteacher Kirsty Jones said:

“I was shocked when I discovered that we hadn’t had a library here for 12 years. I made a passing comment to our literacy lead Sophie Tukasi about the lack of a school library and that was that. “Ever since that day, she has been relentless in her dedication to making this magnificent resource a reality. “We needed to rebuild the love for and curiosity of reading and it’s a wonderful journey we’ve been on as a school to get here. “It’s been a real Nether Stowe family affair, with young and old combining to source books and furniture. We’ve even had two and three-year-old relatives of staff helping to stack the shelves, such has been the commitment. “We are supremely grateful to the friends and family of Nether Stowe School for their valued time, monetary and book donations that have been this vision a reality.”

Among the guests was author Josh Moon, who attended the school between 2009 and 2014.

He said:

“My dad was my inspiration for my creative side and I simply love reading. It’s fantastic to know that Nether Stowe has a library again and I am sure it will inspire many students to experience the continued joy of reading.”

Fellow former pupil Hannah Clarke, who now works as an illustrator took part in a question and answer session.

She said:

“I was inspired to get into books by Mr Berta and current Nether Stowe teacher Mrs Thompson, who is a brilliant artist. “I wanted to draw as well as her and I remember producing a big wall art project at the school inspired by Sir Quentin Blake. “I have so much to thank Nether Stowe School for as it played such a huge role in my love for books and art. I studied children’s book illustration at university and am now designing my badges for a living with Pawprint Family.”