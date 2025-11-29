THE winners of the 2025 Beacon Awards have been announced at a glittering ceremony.

More than 220 guests attended the event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The awards celebrate the work of individuals, businesses and community organisations to make a difference across the district.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“The Beacon Awards are about shining a light on the people and organisations who bring so much pride, purpose and positivity to our district. “This year’s winners show just how much innovation, compassion and collaboration we have on our doorstep and we are incredibly proud to celebrate them.”

Full list of winners

New Business of the Year Award – The Dirty Cow (sponsored by Quill and Scholar)

Small Business of the Year Award – Lichfield Maize Maze (sponsored by Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce)

Large Business of the Year Award – Lichfield Garrick Theatre (sponsored by South Staffordshire College)

Partnership Award – Back the Track (sponsored by LWM)

Logistics and Transport Award – Palletways (sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers)

Customer Service Award – The Listening Centre (sponsored by Print and Digital)

Community Impact Award – Lichfield Garrick Theatre (sponsored by Lichfield Live and The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent)

Charity/Social Enterprise Award – Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (sponsored by Lichfield District Community Lottery)

Tourism and Hospitality Award – The Boat (sponsored by OnTick)

Sustainable Business Award – Lichfield Maize Maze (sponsored by The Fabric Vault)

LDC Recognition Award – Beacon Street Garage

Community Hero Award – Maggi Huckfield (sponsored by Lichfield Arts)