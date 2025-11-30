ALLERGIES will be the subject of a talk to the Lichfield Science and Engineering Society.

Prof Thirumala Krishna, chair of allergy, clinical immunology and global health at the University of Birmingham, will speak at the Lichfield Garrick on 2nd December.

A spokesperson for the society said:

“His research has focused on the burden of allergies amongst British people, ethnicity- based disparities, anaphylaxis, drug allergies including safe and practical strategies to tackle inaccurate penicillin allergy labels in the NHS, and asthma and allergies in low income settings in the Indian subcontinent. “This lecture will provide an overview of allergies and allergic conditions, how common they are, ethnicity-based disparities, the importance of self-management through education and touch upon novel therapies.”

Admission is £8, with students and society members going free. For more details, visit www.lses.org.uk.