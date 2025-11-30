A LOCAL football club is celebrating after scoring an award.

Chasetown was named Community Club of the Year at the National Club Awards.

Among those attending the ceremony were one of the founders of the Scholars, Michael Joiner, and current chairman Steve Jones.

Steve said:

“Receiving this award is an incredibly proud moment for everyone connected with Chasetown Football Club. It shows that the hard work being done across every level of the club is being recognised nationally.

“We have ambitious plans for the future, and this honour is clear evidence that we are on the right path.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do – and this award is as much theirs as it is ours.”