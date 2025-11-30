Josh Moon
Josh Moon

A LICHFIELD author will publish his new children’s book next month.

Josh Moon’s Goodbye Mr Tooth will be released by Austin Macauley Publishers on 5th December.

He said:

“The book is designed to help young children navigate the excitement – and sometimes nerves – of losing their first wobbly tooth.

“As a parent and bedtime story reader, I wanted to create something calm, reassuring and fun for families to share together.”

The book is available to preorder now from major retailers including Amazon and Waterstones.

