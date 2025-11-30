A SERIES of free valuation events are being held at a Lichfield cafe next month.

The Auction Cafe by Richard Winterton Auctioneers will welcome expert Phil Bridge on 3rd December.

He will put a price on coins and banknotes at the session.

On 10th December, toy specialist Jon Price will be casting his eye over items brought into the Market Street venue.

Richard Winterton will then provide general antiques valuations on 17th December.

For more details visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/about/the-auction-cafe.