KIERAN Francis ensured Lichfield City picked up a point against Shepshed Dynamo.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind in the opening exchanges. A long throw into the box fell to Kyle Dixon and he made no mistake with the finish.

The visitors continued to press and went close to doubling their lead when a header went over the bar.

Harry Wakefield had Lichfield’s first chance of note as he worked his way into the box but could only send a shot wide.

Jack Edwards went close to levelling too but Daniel Wallis did well to turn his free-kick away from danger.

Shepshed stopper Wallis was again called into action before the break to deny both Jay Clement and Edwards once more.

Lichfield’s hopes of finding a leveller were boosted in the second half when Wakefield raced away but was pulled back by Dixon who was shown the red card for his challenge.

Edwards sent a free kick just past the upright as City tried to make their extra man count.

The equaliser arrived just before the hour mark when Edwards and Mansell combined to find Wakefield who helped the ball on for Francis to nod home.

Leighton McMenemy went close to putting Lichfield in front but his header dropped wide of the target.

Wallis was then called up on to save well from another McMenemy header as City were unable to find a winner.