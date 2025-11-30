FINAL preparations are underway ahead of the return of Illuminated Arboretum.

Running from 5th to 22nd December, the 1.5-mile trail will feature new installations with a 1945 theme and share remembrance stories.

Taking place from 4.30pm each evening, the event gives families the chance to enjoy colourful displays, atmospheric soundscapes and interactive elements.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Illuminated Arboretum has become a firm family favourite with people returning year after year to enjoy this constantly evolving experience. “As the nation’s year-round place to remember, this year we have hosted key events commemorating 80 years since VE Day and VJ Day, and we were keen to capture the spirit of 1945 within this year’s light trail.”

There will also be holographic characters, along with Arbie the Owl returning to guide families and share stories along the way.

Tickets start at £25 for adults and £15 for children. Admission for under fives is free.

There are also relaxed sessions taking place from 8th to 10th December and from 14th to 17th December which will feature reduced noise levels, fewer visitors and more muted light displays. Free sensory backpacks, including a fidget spinner and a torch, can also be borrowed.

To book, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.