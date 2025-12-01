YOUNGSTERS are being invited to lace up their boots for a Christmas football camp.

Chasetown Football Club will host the fun sessions on 22nd and 23rd December.

A spokesperson said:

“The camp has become a much-loved part of the club’s calendar, giving children an exciting and active way to start the Christmas break while offering parents the perfect opportunity to finish those last bits of festive shopping. “We recognise that Christmas can be a financially challenging time for many families, so therefore we have kept the cost as low as possible to ensure it remains accessible to all. “A festive highlight this year will be the camp’s Christmas Jumper Day on 23rd December, when children are encouraged to take part in training while wearing their favourite Christmas jumpers.”

The camp will run daily from 9.30am to 3pm. The cost for non-Chasetown players is £50 for the full two days.

Places must be booked by 12th December. For more information email chris.price@ChasetownFC.co.uk.