A LOCAL arts group is looking for extras to star in a new horror film.

The production by filmmaker Alfie Johnson is being supported by Lichfield Arts’ Emerging Talent programme.

The project is seeking extras to take part in filming in the coming weeks. Participants need to be aged 18 to 30.

Lichfield Arts is also looking for theatrical make-up artists to help.

Tim Perks, Lichfield Arts trustee and Emerging Talent lead, said:

“Alfie is an amazing talent and we are thrilled to continue our support for his next project. “We have already provided him with location finding, actors, mentoring and hosted a special screening of his last project – The Spectacular Spider-Man. “Although the roles are unpaid, this new film is a fantastic opportunity for aspiring local creatives to gain hands-on experience, get behind the scenes and collaborate with other artists.”

Interested individuals can email emerging.talent@lichfieldarts.org.uk for more information.