A FUSION of dance, music and storytelling will bring festive stories to life in Lichfield.

Toscana Strings will present The Nutcracker and The Snowman at The Hub at St Mary’s on 7th December.

They will be joined by ballet dancer Laura Power for family-friendly performances at 11am and 1.30pm.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Treat your children and yourselves to this special magical Christmas moment.”

Tickets are £15 for adults and £11 for children. To book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.