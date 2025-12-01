A MICHELIN-STARRED Lichfield chef has cooked up a treat for staff from a pub company.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Upstairs in the city, headlined a Top Chef event organised by Marston’s.

It saw him give a live demonstration and culinary masterclass for nine of the company’s employees. He also took part in a question and answer session.

Tom said:

““It was such an honour to meet Marston’s Top Chefs of 2025. Each of them impressed me with their levels of passion and culinary excellence.

“It was not only an inspiring day but also a joy to hear their stories and commitment to making the Marston’s experience the very best it can be.”