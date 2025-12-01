LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men earned a draw in a tight game at Loughborough University 2nds.

The first quarter was all the hosts as they dominated but created little in the way of chances.

The second quarter saw Loughborough capitalise after an own goal from Lichfield – and then things went for the visitors as they turned over possession and broke to make it 2-0 at the break.

The city side eventually got a foothold in the game with five minutes left when a move saw Corey Frost’s pace give him the chance to square it for Matt Cooper who made it seven goals in six games.

The students had their chances to finish the game, but were unable to find a crucial third goal.

It proved costly when a short corner was awarded with the last play of the game, with Crhis Gardner finding the equaliser.