A LICHFIELD building has been lit up orange to support a national effort to prevent violence against women and girls.

Sandfields Pumping Station was illuminated orange to mark the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The lighting was put in place by volunteers led by Rose Iron Works UK.

Spokesperson Nichola Balmer said:

“Lighting the pumping station in orange is a powerful symbol of solidarity. We want our community to know that we stand with all women and girls affected by violence, and we are committed to supporting efforts that foster safety, dignity, and respect.”