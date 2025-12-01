A LICHFIELD shop found to be selling illegal cigarettes and vapes will remain closed for another three months.

Euro Mini Market on St John Street was raided by Lichfield District Council’s environmental health officers on 12th November.

The joint operation with Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Staffordshire Police saw a large quantity of vapes, cigarettes and tobacco seized, including four suitcases full that were hidden in an outbuilding and found using a drone.

The district council’s application for a Closure Order was heard by Magistrates sitting at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates Court saw the maximum three months issued.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community and public protection, said:

“I am very pleased that magistrates have backed the work of our officers, Trading Standards and the police by ordering the closure of the Euro Mini Market for a further three months. “These joint operations will continue to target, and stop, any criminals who sell these illegal and dangerous products in Lichfield district. “It is also the responsibility of property owners to be vigilant and conduct necessary checks on the suitability of their tenants.”

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety and resilience at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The successful outcome of this joint operation with officers of Lichfield District Council sends out a clear message that we do not tolerate crime on our high streets and the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes in our communities. “By working in partnership we have been able to close a business that has been flouting the law. “These products not only undermine legitimate businesses but pose serious health risks, especially to young people. “The sale of illicit tobacco and vapes is not a victimless crime. It fuels organised criminal networks and undermines the safety of our streets.”