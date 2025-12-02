LICHFIELD secured a victory over Bromsgrove with a late converted try after coming back from a 12-point deficit at half time.

The Myrtle Greens started on the right footing when Ollie Green dropped a goal in the third minute after a misplaced pass had slowed down an attack.

But despite having more possession and territory, Lichfield found themselves 6-3 down after 15 minutes with Rhys Williams kicking two penalties. His side then extended the lead with captain George Amphlett finishing off an overlap on 16 minutes.

The game remained even – although Charlie Milner reduced the deficit with a penalty – until two minutes from half time whenthe home side drove over from a line out ten metres out. Hooker Ellis Jenkins emerged with the ball and Williams converted.

Lichfield needed to start the second half well and they did, mounting much more penetrative attacks and it only took them five minutes for Rory Davis to cross the whitewash. Milner converted.

These seven points were very quickly cancelled out though when Amphlett somehow bamboozled the visitors’ defence and gave fly half Will Harris a simple run in to the posts. Williams again converted.

A recent feature of Lichfield’s play is having subs who make an impact on the game. Henry Nevitt found a gap to exploit with just under 20 minutes to go and his potentially scoring pass was knocked down illegally by Harris, who received a yellow card.

From a midfield scrum on the 22, an errant pass was volleyed over the try line by Tom Day and he slid over in the left hand corner. Milner converted to make it 25-20 and create a tense finale.

Bromsgrove were now struggling to have any meaningful territory and the Lichfield forwards kept plugging away at a tiring defence.

With time running out, two quick penalties gave the Myrtle Greens a line out. The pack beautifully controlled their drive to the line for sub Harvey Wootton to dot down near the touchline.

Milner, who had not missed all afternoon, slotted over the conversion and the Lichfield pack wound down the clock diligently for the last 60 seconds for a deserved win.