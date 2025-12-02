A SCHEME helping local households through free heating and insulation upgrades has opened for applications.

The Warm Homes Local Grant initiative from Staffordshire Warmer Homes is designed to help those most impacted by fuel poverty, cold homes and health-related conditions.

It can provide fully-funded improvements such as loft and wall insulation, solar panels, modern heating systems and smart heating controls.

Cllr Martin Rogerson, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Keeping Staffordshire’s residents warm and well through the winter is one of our top public health priorities. “The new Warm Homes Local Grant helps us focus support where it’s needed most to make homes warmer, healthier and more affordable to heat. “By working closely with our district and borough councils, and local health partners, we are targeting help to the households who will benefit the most. If you think you may be eligible, please check today. This support can make a real and lasting difference.”

Residents can check eligibility and apply online on the county council’s warmer homes webpage or they can call 0115 718 1822 for help completing the form.