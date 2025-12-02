THERE was only a point between the sides at half time, but Burntwood’s set piece play wore Stourbridge 2nds down in the second half to secure a 37-23 win.

The visitors had the first scoring chance of the game on seven minutes after intercepting a pass on halfway but the home defence scrambled back for a goal line drop out.

However, Burntwood lost Alfie Dewsbury to a hamstring injury so Tye O’Connor made an early entry from the bench.

Charlie Kirby, on his debut for the 1sts, was prominent in the opening score after 19 minutes. The left winger carried play deep into the away half and Luke Rookyard crossed from close range in the clubhouse corner. Brett Taylor, making his last home appearance for the side before emigrating to New Zealand in the New Year, added a fine touchline conversion.

James Westwood replied almost immediately for the visitors with a penalty goal and then converted a try from Will Shillingford following a neat backs move over halfway.

Jack Johnson’s side re-took the lead on 34 minutes after Kian Carter had made ground into the opposition half to earn a penalty. The line out option was taken and once the forwards had sucked in the cover, Kirby celebrated his first call-up with a try in the clubhouse corner which Taylor converted for 14-10.

Westwood reduced the gap to a point with a penalty but Burntwood were almost in again as Kirby made ground but the move was well defended.

Stourbridge dominated the early stages of the second period and regained the lead with a drop goal from Westwood. However, the final half hour belonged to the hosts.

Ian Jones and Charles Michael linked well from a solid scrum and when Stourbridge infringed, Ben Holt found a good touchline position in the left corner. The catch and drive attempt was halted by another penalty award so the same option was chosen again and this time Josh Canning’s take allowed Rookyard to stretch over for his second try.

Sam Perrins stole a Stourbridge line out throw-in to set skipper Johnson on the charge up to the visitors’ 22. When the backs saw the ball, the move was ended with a deliberate knock-on which cost a yellow card for the visitors. The line out option from the subsequent penalty award proved profitable again as Michael forced his way over the line for the bonus point try. Taylor’s conversion attempt rebounded off a post.

Two further attempts to stretch the lead ended without reward but when Stourbridge were driven off their own scrummage put-in, Perrins picked up to force his way through a couple of tackles for a well-deserved try.

Burntwood continued to press, but provided a lifeline for the visitors on 72 minutes. They ran a goal line drop out back but had a pass intercepted on the Stourbridge ten metre line and George Westwood raced away for a try converted by James Westwood to reduce the deficit to just six points.

Taylor stretched the lead to nine points virtually straight from the restart with a penalty goal. However, close to the final whistle it needed a crucial tackle by Billy Fisher to stop a breakaway by the visitors.

With the last play of the game, Burntwood sealed the win following a scrum penalty award kicked to the left corner. Possession was messy but Perrins secured the loose ball and that man Rookyard was on hand to notch his hat trick of tries. Taylor’s missed conversion ended the contest.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds hosted Wednesbury and following a physical battle played mainly between the 22s with defences on top, honours finished even at 7-7.

Harry Heath scored a try for Burntwood with Jack Robinson-Parr converting. Ethan Hyde converted his own try for Wednesbury as each side missed late penalty attempts to clinch the win.

Dan Black’s side were hampered by a facial injury to Tyler Gillies early on but stood up well to the test inspired by man of the match Ben Finney.