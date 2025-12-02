A SESSION in Burntwood will lift the lid on the secrets of pantomime.

Joe Feeney, who is currently starring in the Lichfield Garrick’s production of Cinderella, will be at Burntwood Rugby Club’s The Sportsway home at 6.30pm on 10th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Join Joe to learn all about what it takes to be in a panto – there’s more to it that you think. “Learn about goodies and baddies, comic routines and traditions, as well as a bit of slapstick.”

The free session is for youngsters aged between 11 and 18. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.