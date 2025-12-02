UNPAID carers have come together in Lichfield for a support event.

The Grace Cares Care Club was held at The Cathedral Hotel and saw a presentation on manual training from NHS physiotherapist Rohan Fox.

She said:

“The engagement with the session showed how many caregivers are doing extraordinary work behind the scenes. “These sessions give carers practical tools they can use immediately at home, but they also build confidence and community – two things that are just as important as the physical skills.”

Attendees also took part in discussions around protecting their own health and wellbeing when caring for others.

Adele Montgomery, from Grace Cares, said:

“Many carers arrived feeling tired or unsure and left feeling more confident and connected. That’s exactly why Care Club exists – to remind carers they deserve support too and to give them a safe space to learn and breathe.”

The next Care Club session will be an online event and see dementia advice provided by an Admiral Nurse at 10.30am on Friday (5th December). To register, click here.

An in-person Care Club meeting will discuss incontinence care and support on 26th January.

For more information on upcoming events, fill in an online form or email hello@grace-cares.com.