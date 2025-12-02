A LOCAL business has launched a new charity calendar to support the Kids’ Village project.

It comes after the plans to build the UK’s first holiday village exclusively for critically ill children and their families near Lichfield saw a major funding milestone reached.

Now luxury travel firm RB Collection is aiming to boost the project further with the launch of a new A4 and A5 fundraising calendar featuring photographs of locations around the globe.

Nathan Collins, joint managing director at RB Collection, said:

“We hope Lichfield can get behind this and raise all important funds for Kids’ Village to help create special holiday memories for those who would normally be unable to take a break.”

The calendars are £10 and can be purchased from the office at Boley Park or online.

Katrine Cooke, CEO of Kids’ Village, said:

“With the £5million capital build costs funded, Kids’ Village is now fundraising to fill the village to bring it to life with magic, warmth and memory-making experiences, as well as covering the essential running costs that will allow us to open. “You can help us build the village and add the magic ahead of welcoming our first families in 2027.”