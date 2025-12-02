THE Staffordshire Regiment will turn back the clock for visitors to enjoy A Wartime Christmas.

The event will see Father Christmas in his Blitz Grotto along with other attractions including live music, displays, stalls and narrated re-enactments.

There will also be appearances from the Staffordshire Corps of Drums, school choirs and the Tammy Land Girls.

A Wartime Christmas takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (6th December).

Admission costs £30 for families or £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s. Call 01543 434394 or visit the museum website for more information.