WORK by the fire service to support vulnerable people will be among the topics discussed at a public meeting.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will also quiz Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber on the impact of increasing demand at the session tomorrow (3rd December).

The Fire Public Performance Meeting will be broadcast live online from 2pm.

The commissioner said:

“Part of my role as commissioner is to monitor the fire and rescue service’s performance on behalf of the communities of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “I would encourage anyone wanting to hear more about the work the Service is doing to follow Wednesday’s meeting.”

To view the meeting click here.