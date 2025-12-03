A BURNTWOOD developer has agreed a deal to build affordable homes in Birmingham.

Keon Homes will work on the scheme at a site in Northfield as part of an agreement with Birmingham City Council and housing association Bromford.

The development will feature new sports pitches and the construction of a new pavilion.

Matt Beckley, partnerships director of Keon Homes, said:

“We have an extremely strong relationship with both Birmingham City Council and Bromford and this helped us unlock an especially difficult project at Long Nuke Road. “We’ve defied the odds to amend planning, complete legals and deliver the vision for the site ahead of planning expiring – with the start on site being achieved just two weeks before the deadline. This project also has the full backing of Homes England. “Together, we will build 65, high quality affordable homes on a strategically important site in Birmingham, as well as creating a host of community facilities.”