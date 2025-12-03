LICHFIELD City Women hit the goal trail as they thumped Rugby Town Women 7-0.

Grace Field broke the deadlock after 19 minutes before Donna Millward doubled the advantage five minutes later.

City were in ruthless mood and added two more before half-time as Neve Harvey and Courtney Dilger both struck.

The second half saw no let up from Lichfield as sub Corinna Williams made it 5-0 five minutes after the restart.

With an hour on the clock, Chloe Hood struck her side’s sixth goal of the afternoon.

The scoring was wrapped up 15 minutes from time as Dilger added her second of the afternoon.