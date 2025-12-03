BURNTWOOD Afternoon Cinema is returning with a pre-Christmas treat for film fans.

Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 16th December.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s time to say a fond farewell to the Crawley family and their loyal staff in this emotional and comforting send-off.

“After years of following the lives and loves at the great house, this grand finale does precisely what is expected of it, delivering all the stunning costumes, beautiful scenery, and heartfelt drama that fans have come to adore.

“Come along to our warm and friendly community cinema, where you’ll find good company and a proper cup of tea with biscuits.”