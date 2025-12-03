WATER levels at Chasewater are being gradually lowered to allow work to take place on the dam wall.

Once complete, the reservoir will remain around two metres lower than usual while the maintenance is carried out.

The Canal and Rivers Trust will also be carrying out work on valves which control flows into the local network.

Cllr Hayley Coles, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for Chasewater Country Park, which includes the reservoir, said:

“The reservoir is more than 200 years old and the dam wall itself is made of earth and stone – and the architects in the late 1700s actually designed it to allow a little water through it. “Following the latest scheduled inspection, we’re going to carry out some maintenance work and at the same time we’re having a look at the filter system that manages the seepage through the dam wall. “In its own way, it’s incredible that something designed and built in the 1790s should still be in daily use, but unsurprisingly it does require regular inspection and maintenance by the county council. “The reservoir is used and enjoyed by many people, so it makes sense to do everything at once to minimise disruption. “The work will carry into 2026 and we are keeping everyone affected informed of its progress.”