A LOCAL businessman has become a patron of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce.

Mike McCollum became a McDonald’s franchisee in 2023 after acquiring restaurants in Lichfield and Shenstone.

Last year, the former solicitor expanded by purchasing another three outlets in Brownhills, Burntwood and Rugeley.

Mike said:

“Although it is very early in my journey as an owner and operator of McDonald’s franchises, I hope to both contribute to the Greater Birmingham business community and benefit from the reach and access of the chamber as I grow my business over the coming years. “I think there will be significant opportunities to acquire more McDonald’s franchises in the region. “Having established a solid foundation with my initial stores, I am particularly interested in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce’s ambitions in the Staffordshire Gateway where my current stores are located.”

Mike, who previously worked as a solicitor in Birmingham with Martineau Johnson and Eversheds and then in corporate finance with KPMG in London, says he plans to work with the chamber to advocate for the struggling hospitality industry.

He added:

“It is a tough time to build a business in the hospitality sector. The combination of struggling consumers, an ever-greater employment regulatory burden and other headwinds such as recent increases in business rates, National Insurance contributions and corporate tax make life particularly difficult for businesses in this sector. “Businesses like mine in the hospitality sector employ huge numbers of young workers at an early and formative stage of their careers. “Often, they join us straight from school. They are bright and motivated. Some stay and forge careers with us, while most are passing through, funding their studies and moving into other areas. “I hope we create positive formative experiences of work for them. These talented young workers are the future of our economy and our country and I hope to advocate for better treatment of our sector – and indeed all local employers.”