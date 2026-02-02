A PIONEERING dance company is returning to the stage in Lichfield as part of a new UK tour.

BalletBoyz’s Still Pointless production marks 25 years since Michael Nunn and William Trevitt’s critically-acclaimed debut performance.

The new show is being billed as a “dance documentary fusing live performance with film”

It will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 9th June.

Artistic directors – and BalletBoyz founders – Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said:

“Twenty-five years on and we are still relentlessly referred to as ‘the boyz’, even though we are well into our 50s. But we still relentlessly pursue new collaborations, new opportunities and new ways of producing, presenting and sharing exciting and moving works of art. “Still Pointless showcases some of our greatest achievements and highlights the values with which we approach the next decades of creating. “We want to underline to our audiences and collaborators that radical ideas are indeed worth pursuing, artistic risks are always worth taking, and that culture and creativity most certainly warrants continued investment.”

Tickets for the show in Lichfield start at £29.50. For booking details, call 01543 412121 or visit the Garrick website.