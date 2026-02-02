A VILLAGE pub has raised a glass after celebrating a successful increase in trade.

Bosses at The Goat’s Head in Abbots Bromley said the business had defied the traditional post-Christmas slowdown in the hospitality sector to record a 30% increase in customer transactions in January, compared to the same period last year.

Landlord Ian Hillman said that strong local support and customers keen to move towards “community-led venues” has been behind the positive performance, which also saw revenue up 26%.

He added:

“January is notoriously difficult for pubs, so to see both revenue and transactions grow so strongly is incredibly encouraging. “The rise in transactions is particularly important because it shows more people are choosing to come out and support their local, even in a tough economic climate.”

But while the performance was a positive one, Ian said ongoing pressures continued to challenge local hospitality businesses.

“These results show what independent pubs can achieve with the right support, but rising costs, business rates, VAT and alcohol duty are still huge challenges. “Growth like this shouldn’t be the exception – it should be achievable across the sector if the tax burden was fairer.”