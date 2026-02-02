LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women came out on top in a high stakes home clash against Belper.

The city side scored started strong and won short corners early on, but the visiting keeper made some solid saves to keep them at bay.

But Lichfield scored first with some great forward play resulting in Kym Shergill receiving the ball and – despite being wiped out the keeper – managing to sweep it in while on the floor.

Belper did manage to level by half-time with their top goalscorer showing how lethal she can be in the D.

The second half was a tough contest, but Lichfield have proven in recent weeks they are up for the fight. Two cards for the home team meant the city women had to endure short periods with ten players, but they managed it well.

The return of one of those off the field saw the hosts go back ahead after a close range strike by Molly Papadopoullos

With the momentum in Lichfield’s favour, a third followed minutes later with some excellent work down the left hand side of the pitch for Ella Delderfield to tap into an empty goal.

Belper continued to attack and pushed for the win. Despite finding another goal five minutes from the end to make it 3-2, they were unable to draw level before the final whistle.