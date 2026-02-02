Peashooter
Peashooter

PEASHOOTER will make a welcome return to a Lichfield pub this week.

The group will perform hits from across the decades at The Feathers on Friday (6th February).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free. The gig gets underway at 9pm.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments