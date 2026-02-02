AN industrial unit could be transformed to create a new indoor padel and pickleball facility in Burntwood.

The development has been proposed by LCP Properties Ltd for the site off Ring Road to create a site for operator Padel + Play.

The company runs similar “boutique” facilities in Worcester and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said that while the new facility had yet to be approved, he believes it would have huge benefits for the area.

“This is a really positive opportunity for Burntwood. “We are always keen to see underused buildings brought back into active use, especially when proposals focus on health, wellbeing, and community activity. “Padel and pickleball are growing sports that appeal to a wide range of ages, and facilities like this can help people stay active close to home.”

Padel and pickleball are among the fastest growing sports in the UK, combining elements of tennis and squash.

Nick Bryson, from LCP, said the plans offer a strong future for the building.

“This is a great opportunity to give this building a new lease of life. The space is well suited to indoor sports use and the aim is to create a high quality facility that serves Burntwood and the surrounding communities. “We believe this is a positive and sustainable use for the site.”

The planning application will initially focus on the principle of the change of use of the building, with further details set to be unveiled further down the line if permission is granted.

Cllr Ennis added:

“It is important to stress that this is still subject to approval by Lichfield District Council, but it is encouraging to see investment interest that aligns with our wider ambition to improve leisure and wellbeing opportunities in Burntwood.”