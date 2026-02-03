A COUNTRY flavour will be on offer when an acoustic music event returns to Lichfield this month.

The latest edition of the Sunday Acoustic Lounge will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd February.

Sarah Riches, Bryan Brindley, Niki Evans and Rachel Matthews will perform hits from the likes of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Shania Twain, John Denver, Carrie Underwood and Alison Krauss.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“It’s great to be welcoming back Sunday Acoustic Lounge for a new season of fabulous music – it’s the perfect way to round off a weekend.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.