A WORLD record-holding former professional basketball player has visited a Burntwood school.

Paul Sturgess, who stands at 7ft 7in tall, met with youngsters at Highfields Primary Academy to talk about the importance of celebrating differences.

After leaving the UK at 17 to follow his dream of pursuing a professional basketball player, he earned a place with the Harlem Globetrotters – and his height also saw him awarded a Guinness World Record as the tallest player.

He spoke to pupils about the challenges he faced, such as finding footwear to fit his size 18 feet and having to have clothing imported from America.

But he said that he had decided to turn his height from a problem into a strength. It’s a move that has also seen him star in films such as Avatar 2 and Stranger Things.

Headteacher Mark Wilkes said:

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity for the children to meet such an incredible man who has turned his difference into his superpower. “The school was really buzzing. Just to stand next to this giant of a man is an experience that will last with them forever.”

As well as discussing differences, Paul also ran basketball workshops with classes in the school.