A BUS helping highlight the importance of screening and early detection for people with cancer is coming to Burntwood.

The awareness tour will stop off at the Morrisons store in the town from 9am to 4pm on 15th April.

As well as offering advice and guidance, free health checks will also be available.

Jodie Furby, cancer service improvement manager for the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Last year, the team spoke to a young lady who had ‘red flag symptoms of breast cancer, but she was unaware of these warning signs and didn’t want to bother her GP. “After speaking to the team on the bus, she assured us that she would book a GP appointment and understood the importance of checking things which are not normal. “The next month, on our final week of the tour, we were approached by a family member of the lady who told us that her niece had gone to the GP practice as promised and was subsequently referred onto the Urgent Suspected Cancer Pathway and was very recently diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. “Both women wanted to thank the team for their kindness, expertise and understanding and said if we were not there that day, she wouldn’t have gone to the GP and wouldn’t have been diagnosed early.”

For more details visit staffsstokeics.org.uk/cancer-awareness-bus-tour.