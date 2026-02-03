WELSH visitors have stopped off in Chasetown as part of a link-up between two football clubs.

Cardiff City supporters made the trip to The Scholars Ground on their way to face Burton Albion.

It follows a longstanding relationship between the clubs, dating back to their meeting in the FA Cup in 2008.

They have since gone on to meet in a number of pre-season friendlies, including a fixture played when the Bluebirds opened their Cardiff City Stadium home.

The stopover was organised by Mike Spear and Keith Edwards, who coordinate the club;s away coach travel.

Mike said:

“Thank you very much to Chasetown for giving us a fantastic welcome and taking care of us so well for the few hours we were there on Saturday. “Thanks for taking us in and best of luck to the teams for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Chasetown chairman Steve Jones said::

“Everyone was a real credit to Cardiff City. I’m glad they enjoyed your visit to The Scholars Ground – anytime they want to stop off, our doors will be open.”