LICHFIELD’S men suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat on the road at Stratford.

The scoreline doesn’t quite give the fully story of the game and eventually flattered the hosts, but the city side will look back on a massive opportunity missed.

The one highlight for Lichfield was another penalty corner finish from Chris Gardner.

But sloppy play and missed opportunities allowed the home side to gain in confidence and get a foothold in the game.

With the visitors chasing the game at 2-1, coach Ben Walton made the bold choice to chase the points and removed keeper Gav Adams to play with an extra outfield player. Sadly, Lichfield couldn’t make this work and instead allowed Stratford to seal the game with two easy goals in the dying minutes.

Now eight points behind league leaders Nottingham Trent University, it makes the push for the league title seem unlikely, but with seven games left to play they will be determined to keep pushing.